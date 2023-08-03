Virtuous marina takes the spotlight at the Yacht Club de Monaco

MONACO, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Encouraging the development of virtuous marinas. The Yacht Club de Monaco is once again putting the spotlight on innovation hosting the 3rd Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous on 24-25 September under the aegis of the collective Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting approach. “YCM has a mission to be a platform of communication and a place where innovations with potential can be expressed and applicable solutions developed to build sustainability into yachting from now on,” explained Bernard d’Alessandri, Yacht Club de Monaco General Secretary and President of the Cluster Yachting Monaco.

Organised by M3 (Monaco Marina Management), experts in development, management and promotion of marinas, yacht clubs and sailing schools, the focus of this original networking event is to introduce the latest innovations to encourage development of virtuous marinas. “Faced with today’s environmental challenges, we believe a global response from an international perspective is essential. We are convinced that there are many technological solutions out there today that could be deployed in marinas to reduce our impact. This is about boosting innovation levels to support local economies where marinas are significant stakeholders,” said José Marco Casellini, CEO of M3.

The meeting is supported by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, the government’s Extended Monaco digital transition programme for the Principality, Bombardier, MB92 Group and Xerjoff. An ecosystem of 250+ people representing key players in the sector (entrepreneurs, startups, industrialists, investors, promotors, marina developers and all those involved in yachting) are expected. It is a unique opportunity for those selected to present their low-eco-impact projects in one-on-one sessions during the summer and take part in the International Smart & Sustainable Marina Awards in the 3 categories (Startups & Scaleups, Marinas and Architects).

For the Innovation contest, among 50 of the 600 companies presenting interesting solutions for smart and sustainable marinas earmarked by positive impact innovation experts Blumorpho will be listed in an E-Catalogue.

After sessions of one-to-one digital interviews which encourage interaction between the international jury and the candidates, the winners will then be chosen in seven categories (water management, energy optimisation, renewable energy, respect for biodiversity, construction solutions for the coast, waste management and marina management).

New this year, the architecture competition organised under the Jury presidency of Jean-Michel Wilmotte. This new ideas competition aims at inspiring architects and students to create waterfront projects that are not only attractive and functional but also sustainable. This year candidates have to propose a theoretical project to hypothetically reconfigure a Beach Club, taking inspiration from the existing building and outdoor spaces.

