Veteran broadcaster Mike Enriquez signs off; 71

Veteran journalist and broadcaster Mike Enriquez passed away on Tuesday at the age of 71. Enriquez's home network, GMA Network, through long-time colleague Mel Tiangco, announced his passing with a tribute at the end of its late evening 24 Oras newscast 'The Board of Directors, management, and employees of GMA Network, Inc. deeply mourn the passing of Mr. Enriquez. His dedication to the industry will serve as an inspiration to all. We pray for the eternal repose of our beloved Kapuso,' the television network said in a statement. Enriquez was one of the anchors of GMA's flagship newscast '24 Oras' and hosted the long-running public affairs program 'Imbestigador.' He also served as president of RGMA Network, Inc. and was senior vice president and consultant for radio operations. He likewise anchored DZBB's 'Super Balita sa Umaga' and 'Saksi sa Dobol B' programs. Enriquez joined the broadcast industry in 1969. He became part of the GMA Network in 1995. During his 54-year stint of delivering the news and current events in and outside the country, he received numerous accolades. Among these is the Best Newscaster Award at the Asian Television Awards in Singapore in 1999, and the gold medal at the New York Festivals in 2003 for the early evening news program "Saksi." His documentary on the Iraq War was also awarded the Silver Camera Award at the US Film and Video Festival in 2004. In 2018, Enriquez underwent a bypass surgery and was also being treated for a kidney disease. At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, he went on medical leave and underwent a kidney transplant. He returned to work in 2022 for the election coverage and was recognized by the Gawad Lasallianeta Awards from De La Salle Araneta (Malabon City) as the Most Outstanding Male News Anchor for the fourth straight year. 'This is one of my prayers to the Lord. I kept telling him, Lord, please let me be well enough in time for the election coverage. And He answered my prayer. Pinagdasal ko 'yan (I prayed for that),' Enriquez said, as quoted by a GMA News online story. The Sta. Ana, Manila native Enriquez is survived by his wife, Lizabeth.

Source: Philippines News Agency