Upgrading Drainage and Training Programs Highlighted by Officials



Bandar Seri Begawan: Related points were raised by appointed members, focusing on upgrading the drainage system and enhancing hospitality and service training programs.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the Minister of Development detailed efforts by the Public Works Department to evaluate and upgrade the drainage system in multiple locations across the country. This initiative includes regular cleanings and maintenance tasks aimed at improving infrastructure.





In a bid to bolster cooperation with the private sector, the Minister of Health announced that the ministry, in collaboration with JobCentre Brunei, has launched the ‘Clinical Supervisory Programme’. This initiative aims to provide structured practical training over 18 months in both public and private sectors.





Efforts to enhance the quality of hospitality and services were also discussed. The Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism noted the implementation of various training programs and courses targeted at youth. These programs are conducted in collaboration with SEAMEO VOCTECH, embassies of friendly nations, and educational institutions.

