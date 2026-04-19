Kampung sungai akar: A full lane road closure at Simpang 396-149, Kampung Sungai Akar is scheduled to begin on 20th April, starting at 7:30 in the morning. The closure will remain in effect until the completion of works.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the closure is necessary to facilitate the replacement of a damaged pipe culvert with a box culvert. An alternative road has been provided to minimize disruption. Road users are advised to exercise caution and adhere to traffic signs and speed limits during the closure period.