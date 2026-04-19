Jalan teripas: Jalan Teripas water tank cleaning works in Panaga National Housing will be held on the 20th of April, from 8 in the morning until works are completed. In this regard, some of the areas at Jalan Teripas, Panaga National Housing may experience low water pressure. According to Radio Television Brunei, residents in the affected areas are advised to take necessary measures to manage water usage during the maintenance period. The cleaning is essential to ensure the continued provision of safe and clean water to the community. For those requiring additional water supply during this period, water tanker requests can be made by contacting Talian Darussalam at 123. The authorities are urging residents to plan ahead and make necessary arrangements to minimize inconvenience.