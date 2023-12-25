UN Resolution Insufficient for Gaza Aid Without Truce, Says UNRWA

Ankara, Turkey - The UN Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA, expressed concerns that a UN Security Council resolution to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza might have limited impact without a ceasefire. Juliette Touma, a spokesperson for UNRWA, stated to The New York Times that while the resolution is welcome, its effectiveness depends on an actual increase in humanitarian assistance and the establishment of a truce.

According to Philippines News Agency, The resolution, passed on Friday, demands immediate and expanded humanitarian access to Gaza amid the ongoing Israeli offensive. It calls for the facilitation of aid through all available routes and border crossings. The conflict, which began with a Hamas attack on October 7, has resulted in significant casualties and displacement, with extensive damage in Gaza and a considerable number of casualties on both sides.