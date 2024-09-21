TUCP to Congress: Pass anti-endo, P150 wage hike bills



Manila: The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUPC) on Saturday called on Congress to start the deliberations on the measures aimed at ending labor contractualization and implementing a PHP150 across-the-board daily minimum wage hike.

During the Saturday News Forum in Quezon City, TUCP legislative officer Carlo Oñate said the proposals would increase the Philippine workforce productivity, as well as spur economic growth in the country.

‘So, ini-expect namin na magkaroon na rin ng hearing sa Senado at simulan na rin sa House of Representatives itong usapin ng endo dahil ito ‘yung pangunahing hindrance doon sa ating mga manggagawa para sila ay mag-organisa para makapag-collective bargaining sila ng mas mataas na sahod (we expect that there will be a hearing in the Senate and the House of Representatives to start this discussion on endo because this is the main hindrance to our workers to organize the collective bargaining for a higher wage),’ Oñate said.

o, a term for end of contract, is a form of con

tractualization that involves companies giving workers temporary employment that lasts them less than six months and then terminating their employment just short of being regularized.

The proposed Security of Tenure Act, which aims to end the practice of labor contractualization in the country, was vetoed by former president Rodrigo Duterte in July 2019 following opposition from labor groups.

The labor leader also urged Congress to pass the measure that implements an across-the-board wage increase of PHP150.

He said raising wages would increase workers’ productivity, thus paving the way for more profit for investors.

‘In fact, dahil nagtaas ka ng sahod, tataas ‘yung productivity noong ating mga manggagawa, tataas ‘yung profit ng ating mga enterprises. At ‘yung ibibigay naman nating dagdag-sahod na PHP150, hindi naman natin itatago lang ‘yun sa ilalim ng kama. Ipanggagastos din ‘yun ng ating mga manggagawa na siyang magpapasigla ng ating ekonomiya (when you raise wages, the productivity of our workers will

increase, the profit of our enterprises will increase. And the PHP150 extra wage will not be kept under the bed. Our workers will also spend that, which will stimulate our economy),’ he added.

The proposal granting a PHP150 increase in the daily minimum wage of employees in the private sector is pending in the House of Representatives.

The Senate in February this year already passed its version of the bill that seeks PHP100 daily wage hike for private workers.

Oñate expressed optimism that the Lower House would pass the wage hike proposal, considering that lawmakers have already heard the concerns of and inputs from stakeholders during the previous three congressional hearings.

‘No less than si Speaker Martin Romualdez ang nagsabi na ‘yung bill ay hindi pa patay. Ganoon din ‘yung sinabi ni Committee on Labor chair Congressman Fidel Nograles na hindi pa patay iyong bill. In fact, nakatatlong hearing na kami sa Committee on Labor and Employment (No less than Speaker Martin Romualdez said that the bill is no

t yet dead. Committee on Labor Chairman Congressman Fidel Nograles also said that the bill is not dead. In fact, we have had three hearings at the Committee on Labor and Employment),” he said.

‘Ang pinapanawagan lang namin ngayon, ipatawag na ‘yung pang-apat na hearing upang finally pagbotohan na itong PHP150 legislated wage increase ng TUCP (The only thing we are calling for now is to call the fourth hearing so that the TUCP’s PHP150 legislated wage increase can finally be voted on),” Oñate added.

