The Vaccine Technical Committee at the Ministry of Health has made a research and approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 17. Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine is approved by the World Health Organisation, WHO and are used at a number of countries such as United Kingdom, United States of America and Singapore. Doctor Rohayati binti Haji Muhd Taib, Consultant Paediatric Cardiologist, Head of Paediatric Services, Ministry of Health shared the matter in an online interview on National COVID-19 Vaccination Programme particularly for adolescents aged 12 to 17.

Doctor Rohayati explained that the vaccine is a Messenger RNA vaccines that teach our cells how to make a protein that triggers an immune response. They are safe and effective at preventing COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Doctor Siti Rosemawati binti Haji Muhd Yussof, Senior Medical Officer, Head of School Health Services, Ministry of Health shared that among the side effects of Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine are swelling, pain or redness at the injection site. Other side effects are fever, headache, muscle pain, body ache or joint pain.

Source: Radio Television Brunei