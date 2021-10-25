The Minister of Health in the media conference also shared that on the 23rd of October 2021, 3,775 individuals have received the COVID-19 vaccine injection.

Under the National Vaccination Programme for COVID-19, 348,212 individuals have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 81 per cent of the total population. 243,769 individuals have completed the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 56.7 per cent of the total population.

Meanwhile, the enforcement agencies monitoring carried out during the out-of-house restriction period from 8 last night to 4 in the morning saw 7 violations of the directive issued with compound fines nationwide, in which 4 were violations of the out-of-house restriction.

Source: Radio Television Brunei