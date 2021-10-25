The ASEAN Business and Investment Summit, ABIS, 2021 which will be held virtually on the 25th October, is a unique platform to hear how the key issues facing the region are being addressed and to discuss how to ensure the opportunities in ASEAN’s vibrant economies are reaped sustainably and inclusively. Carrying the theme ‘Building Our Sustainable Digital Future’, the summit will be a pivotal event for the public and private sectors to come together and identify ways to promote inclusive sustainable growth in a digital age.

In an online interview with representatives from private companies in the country, they shared that it is vital for the private sector to understand the key issues facing the region and the trends of the future.

Source: Radio Television Brunei