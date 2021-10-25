One hundred former breast cancer patients and breast cancer patients who are still undergoing medical treatment received a Caring Contribution in conjunction with the Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2021 Campaign.

The donations were presented by Dayang Hajah Aminah binti Haji Momin, President of Brunei Breast Cancer Support Group, BBCSG. The donation is hoped to help the breast cancer survivors and breast cancer patients who are still undergoing medical treatment during this COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony was held at the outside residence of the BBCSG President, 23rd October.

Source: Radio Television Brunei