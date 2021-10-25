To address the stigmas surrounding mental health issues, the Brunei Youth Council has organised a virtual forum with the topic ‘Education During the Pandemic: The Growing Mental Health Effects of COVID-19 to Educators and Students’.

Joining the forum was Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. Also participating in the forum was Yang Berhormat Dayang Khairunnisa binti Haji Ash’ari, Member of the Legislative Council and President of the Brunei Youth Council. Held in conjunction with Mental Health Awareness Month, the forum intended to explore how educators and students have been affected by the partial lockdown with respect to their mental health, as well as build awareness of educators’ and students’ mental health needs and their concerns. About 400 participants took part in the virtual forum.

Source: Radio Television Brunei