Temporary Half Road Closures Announced on Key Routes

Seria: Half the road at Sungai Seria Bridge on the Seria-Belait highway is temporarily closed, starting on the 26th of June until the 28th of June. The closure is due to bridge maintenance works at the Sungai Seria Bridge, located near STKRJ Lorong Tiga Selatan Seria Bound. These maintenance activities are scheduled to take place from 9 in the morning to 5 in the afternoon.

According to Radio Television Brunei, a similar temporary closure will affect half the lane at Jalan Perdana Menteri. This closure is expected to last until the 29th of June and will occur from 7:30 in the morning to 5:00 in the afternoon, depending on weather conditions. The purpose of this closure is to facilitate tree cutting works.