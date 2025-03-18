Temporary Half Lane Road Closure for CCTV Repairs



Bandar Seri Begawan: Half lane road in several locations and traffic light junctions will be temporarily closed on 20th to 22nd of March from 10 in the evening to 4 in the morning.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the Public Works Department announced that the closure is necessary to enable the Royal Brunei Police to repair the CCTV cameras. Road users are reminded to always be cautious and to comply with traffic signage as well as to obey the speed limit.