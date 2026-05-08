Bandar seri begawan: Family values, rooted in the teachings of the Al-Qur'an and the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad SAW, were the central focus of the Tazkirah Subuh or early morning talk, held under the 'Masjidku Makmur, Negara Berkat' Program. The talk emphasized that success within a family extends beyond material achievements, encompassing happiness, harmony, morals, and spiritual well-being.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the discussion further highlighted the importance of preserving and consistently strengthening family values in society. This reinforcement is seen as essential for forming a prosperous and resilient family unit. Effective communication was underscored as a fundamental element in creating a harmonious family environment, fostering mutual understanding based on pure values. The event took place at the Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque, located in the capital.