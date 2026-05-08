Bandar seri begawan: The Fire and Rescue Department's critical role extends beyond extinguishing fires to saving lives and educating communities on safety measures. This multifaceted responsibility was emphasized in the recent Friday Sermon titled "Steadfast in Responsibility, Trustworthy in Service".

According to Radio Television Brunei, the sermon highlighted the importance of noble character, as emphasized in Islam, in fulfilling duties and responsibilities. Muslims are encouraged to embody qualities such as honesty, sincerity, patience, and trustworthiness, especially when serving in roles dedicated to safety and life protection. Personnel of the Fire and Rescue Department are reminded that their actions-whether in firefighting, life-saving, or property protection-are significant not only in this world but also in the hereafter. Therefore, it is imperative to perform every task with utmost trust and responsibility.