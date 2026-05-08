Belait: The Department of Community Development, JAPEM: The Department of Community Development, JAPEM, has alerted the public and business owners about fraudulent activities involving the forgery of official Purchase Order documents and the impersonation of department officials.

According to Radio Television Brunei, JAPEM has identified an individual who has been misusing the department's name, as well as the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, to place orders through the WhatsApp application. This fraudulent activity involves forging the signatures of officers from JAPEM and the Ministry to illegally procure goods from local businesses. In response to this discovery, JAPEM has filed an official report with the authorities for further investigation.

JAPEM has clarified that it has no connection with the individuals involved and has never issued the procurement documents in question. The department reminds the public that all government procurement transactions adhere to strict official financial procedures, and any transactions conducted via social media or messaging apps without valid documents directly from the department or ministry are not legitimate. It is a criminal offense to create false documents with the intent to commit fraud or to impersonate a government employee for fraudulent purposes. Business owners and the public are advised to remain vigilant and verify any procurement orders or suspicious documents with the department directly before taking any action. Victims of such fraudulent schemes or those with pertinent information should report immediately to the Royal Brunei Police Force.

For direct assistance or to report information related to JAPEM, the public can contact the Talian Kebajikan 141, which is operational 24/7.