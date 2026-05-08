Brunei darussalam: Brunei Darussalam continues to achieve success on the international stage as two schools from the country secured top honours and received awards at The 2nd International Student Project Excellence Award, ISP 2026 in Phuket, Thailand. Organised by the Prince of Songkla University, six students and two supervising teachers participated in the competition. According to Radio Television Brunei, in the Social Science Category - Upper Primary Level, Rataie Primary School emerged as the champion with its project titled 'KantinKu'. The school was represented by students Nur Alya Syafiqah binti Ahmad Sufi, Nur Aliya binti Ali Sufian, and Muhamad Rafid Nur Aiman bin Ramli. Meanwhile, in the Social Science Category - Upper Secondary Level, Sayyidina Ali Secondary School secured second place with its project titled 'From Paper to Platform: An AI-Enabled Learning Management System for Brunei Secondary Schools'. The school's team included Erene Nicole Anak Edanan, Nur Rifqah Athilah Azzyati binti Muham ad Zainin, and Nur Imanina Alias Rawiyah binti Aziz. This achievement is testament to the high level of commitment, creativity, and dedication demonstrated by the students, complemented by the continuous guidance and support of their teachers in elevating knowledge and educational innovation.