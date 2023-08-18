Taranum Al-Qur’an Course

The Tarannum Al-Qur'an Course for the Pre-Advanced Level provides the opportunity for participants to study the discipline of Tarannum Al-Qur'an by holding a discussion with skilled teachers. The 19 participants were former students of Tilawah Al-Qur'an Youth Scheme, STAR, Islamic Studies Department, Ministry of Religious Affairs.

The course gives the participants the confidence to deliver a perfect and professional reading presentation, to be highlighted either at the national or international level.

The participants are able to practice the taranum with the guidance of the instructors.

Source: Radio Television Brunei