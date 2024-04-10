Tabuk City Aims for Speedier Business Permit Issuance with New Administrative Systems

TABUK CITY — Mayor Darwin Estrañero of Tabuk City, Kalinga, has announced the implementation of improved processes within the local government, starting with the Business Permits and Licensing Office. These new systems are expected to significantly reduce the time required for issuing business permits to a mere three to five days, provided all necessary documents are submitted. This initiative is part of a broader effort to streamline municipal services and encourage local entrepreneurship.

According to Philippines News Agency, who resumed his duties on April 1 after a six-month preventive suspension was lifted, the period of absence was utilized to thoroughly review the operations and services of various city hall departments. Despite the introduction of an automated system for processing permits, Estrañero noted that the movement of documents between offices has been less than optimal. "Audit trail of documents is not efficient," he stated, expressing optimism that the addressed improvements will be observable in the coming weeks.

During his suspension, which began in October 2023 following graft charges related to the procurement of supplies during the pandemic, Estrañero also took the opportunity to evaluate other critical aspects of city management. Among the areas slated for enhancement are the city’s transportation system and the peace and order situation, with a special focus on the safety of commuting students.

The Mayor’s return to office on April 1, 2024, was preceded by an order from the Office of the Ombudsman on March 27, 2024, which dismissed the graft charges against him and authorized his reinstatement. In a press conference held in Tabuk City on Monday, Estrañero shared his intentions to implement the insights gained during his review period. "I used my vacation in good use to look into the operation of the city and now that I am back, I will make sure that what I saw during my review will be implemented to make our services better," he remarked, signaling a commitment to enhancing the efficiency and responsiveness of city hall’s services.