A civil servant must instil trust, caring attitude, integrity, and noble character as well as being prudent in carrying out any entrusted duty. This was stressed upon at the Syariah Courts Annual Assembly 2023, 28th January morning.

Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Paduka Seri Utama Dato Paduka Seri Setia Awang Haji Salim bin Haji Besar, Chief Syarie Judge also said these noble values must be present in every civil servant, specifically in the Syariah Court so that the services provided are always of high quality, in line with the current global trends. The annual assembly aimed to enhance cooperation towards further improving the Syariah Court's achievement, in accordance with the ever challenging globalisation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei