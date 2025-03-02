Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Bridge Undergoes Road Repair Work



Bandar Seri Begawan: Road repair works are being carried out along the Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Bridge until the 3rd of March. The repair works are scheduled from 7:30 in the morning until 5:30 in the afternoon.

According to Radio Television Brunei, a road diversion is provided to facilitate the repair work. Road users are advised to exercise caution and comply with traffic road signs and speed limits to ensure safety while the repair works are underway.