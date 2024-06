PENANJONG GARRISON, Brunei — During the 63rd anniversary celebration of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces, His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam extended his appreciation to all individuals involved in organizing this year's event.

According to Radio Television Brunei, The Sultan's expression of gratitude was highlighted as an integral part of the celebration, underscoring the collective effort that contributed to the day's success.