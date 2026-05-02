Bandar seri begawan: Collaborations such as educational exhibitions have further strengthened academic relations between Brunei Darussalam and the Republic of Turkiye. The matter was emphasised by His Excellency Professor Doctor Hamit Ersoy, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkiye to the country during the Launching of the 'Study in Turkiye' Educational Exhibition. Organised by Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University, UNISSA in collaboration with SIT Connect Asia and Nilufer Education, it took place at a hotel in the capital, 2nd May morning.

According to Radio Television Brunei, in his speech, His Excellency Professor Doctor Hamit Ersoy also explained that the educational exhibition provides added value to students in exploring innovative fields of study that are relevant to today's industry needs. The 'Study in Turkiye' educational exhibition provides students with an opportunity to interact face-to-face with representatives of universities from the Republic of Turkiye to understand entry requirements and career prospects after graduation. Also present was Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Norarfan bin Haji Zainal, Rector of UNISSA.