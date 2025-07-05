Strategic Plan for Prevention of Obesity Unveiled at Workshop

Bandar seri begawan: The Ministry of Health recently hosted the Second Workshop on the Development of the Ministry of Health’s Strategic Plan for the Prevention and Management of Overweight and Obesity at the Health Promotion Centre. The workshop aimed to advance efforts in tackling obesity and overweight issues across the nation.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the event was conducted in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and involved experts and health professionals from various departments under the Ministry of Health. The primary goal of the workshop was to identify essential actions that would facilitate the integration and strengthening of health services in the prevention and management of overweight and obesity across all age groups and health systems.

The outcomes and findings from this workshop are considered a significant step forward in formulating the Ministry of Health’s Strategic Plan. This initiative underscores the commitment of the Ministry to address obesity-rela

ted challenges comprehensively and systematically.