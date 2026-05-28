Mina: On the first day in Mina, the country's pilgrims performed the stoning of Jamrah al-Aqabah at separate times. The distance between the country's Haj pilgrims' tents and the Jamrah is about a 5 to 7 minute walk. According to Radio Television Brunei, pilgrims stone the Jamrah on the 10th of Zulhijjah and the days of tasyrik, which are the 11th, 12th, and 13th of Zulhijjah. Due to the hot weather, pilgrims have to take care of their health by drinking enough water, wearing personal protection such as umbrellas, and getting enough rest.