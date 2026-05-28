Meragang: The rites of sacrifice brought numerous benefits, emphasizing the importance of obedience, self-purification, and community relations through the distribution of sacrificial meat to the needy. Various groups across the country participated in this significant event. At the Az-Zakireen Mosque in Meragang, the Takmir Committee organized a ceremony on the afternoon of May 28.

According to Radio Television Brunei, 13 buffaloes and 1 cow were sacrificed during the ceremony. The distribution of the sacrificial meat was carried out for 92 participants, including members of the Takmir Committee, mosque congregants, and the general public. Awang Haji Mohd Yusra bin Haji Mohd Salleh, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, presented the meat, which also benefited 45 poor and destitute asnaf from areas 1 and 2 of the Meragang National Housing Scheme.

In Mukim Kilanas, the Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Damit Mosque Takmir Committee held a similar ceremony. They distributed sacrificial meat to 53 poor and destitute asnaf and members of the public, after sacrificing 3 buffaloes this year.

Meanwhile, in the Tutong District, the Kampung Menengah Mosque Takmir Committee, in collaboration with the Consultative Councils of Kampung Bukit Sulang, Menengah, and Panchong, sacrificed 3 buffaloes.

Several mosques in the Temburong District also held rites of sacrifice. The ceremonies, attended by villagers, mosque takmir committees, and volunteers, aimed to reinforce the unity of the ummah.