Mina: The country's haj pilgrims are currently in Mina to perform the stoning of Jamrah al-Aqabah. They are arriving in stages. During the overnight stay in Mina, the pilgrims performed the stoning of Jamrah al-Aqabah on Hari Raya Aidiladha before continuing the stoning of the three Jamrahs on the days of tasyrik. It is a symbolic rejection of Satan and a symbol of obedience to Allah Subhanahu Wata'ala.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the arrival of the pilgrims in Mina marks an important phase in their haj journey. The ritual of stoning the Jamrah al-Aqabah is a significant event, symbolizing the rejection of evil and reaffirming their devotion. The pilgrims' activities include staying overnight in Mina and participating in the continuation of the stoning rituals during the days of tasyrik.