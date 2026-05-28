Bandar seri begawan: The slaughtering of sacrificial animals belonging to His Majesty, Her Majesty Duli Raja Isteri, and the royal family was carried out at two designated abattoirs in the country.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs, Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Mohammad Tashim bin Pengiran Haji Hassan, oversaw the slaughtering and packaging process at Syarikat Mohammed Norfaidzal bin Haji Zainuddin dan Anak-Anak, located at the Lampaki Livestock Farm Project in Kampung Mulaut.

The inspection extended to the PDS Abattoir Sendirian Berhad, situated at the Abattoir Industrial Site in the Agricultural Area of Kampung Batang Mitus, Mukim Kiudang in the Tutong District. Dato Seri Paduka Awang Haji Khairuddin bin Haji Abdul Hamid, the Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy, was also present during the inspections.