Special Forum Celebrates Isra Mi’raj with Focus on Prayer and Mental Health



Kampung Mata-Mata: The Kampung Mata-Mata Gadong Consultative Council held an Isra Mi’raj celebration at the Kampung Mata-Mata Religious Hall on the night of January 27. The event was titled ‘Prayer Enlightens the Mind’ and aimed to share knowledge and understanding with the community about the importance of prayer in developing the mind and maintaining mental health.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the forum was jointly organised by the Kampung Mata-Mata Religious Hall Takmir Committee and Muslimah. The event sought to emphasize the role of prayer in enhancing mental well-being and fostering a deeper connection with one’s faith, providing valuable insights to the attendees.

