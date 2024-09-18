Slope protection structure ensures road safety in Leyte town

Manila: The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) recently completed the construction of a road slope protection structure to safeguard motorists and pedestrians from the destructive effects of flooding and landslides in Barangay Imelda, Baybay town in Leyte province.

The project involved the construction of a 92-meter slope protection with 165 lineal meters of lined canal, reconstruction of a 180-lineal meter road, and other engineering measures designed to convert and manage excessive water during heavy rainfall that causes soil erosion and increases the risk of landslides.

Citing a report from DPWH-Region 8 (Eastern Visayas) Director Edgar B. Tabacon, Secretary Manuel Bonoan said these projects are designed to prevent accidents, improve road durability, and facilitate the safe transport of goods and services, promoting socio-economic development in vulnerable areas.

‘Aside from ensuring the safety of locals and travelers, we want to build resilient roads and structures that help increase produc

tivity regardless of weather conditions,’ Bonoan added in a media release on Wednesday.

Due to its geographical location, Barangay Imelda has faced significant challenges in the past brought by various calamities. The project was conceived as part of a broader strategy to enhance the community’s resilience against the destructive effects of unavoidable forces of nature.

Implemented by DPWH Leyte 5th District Engineering Office, the project was completed in the amount of PHP51.5 million from the 2023 General Appropriations Act (GAA). (PR)

Source: Philippines News Agency