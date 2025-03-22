Sighting of the New Moon of Syawal 1446 Hijrah Scheduled Nationwide



Bandar Seri Begawan: The sighting of the new moon of Syawal for 1446 Hijrah is set to be conducted across the nation on Sunday, 29th Ramadhan, corresponding to the 30th of March. Syarie judges and officers from the Syariah Courts, State Judiciary Department, and Prime Minister’s Office, along with officers from the Survey Department, Ministry of Development, will oversee the process at various designated locations.





According to Radio Television Brunei, in the Brunei Muara District, the moon sighting will occur at sites including the Mutiara Exchange building in Tungku Highway, Tanjung Batu Recreational Park in Kampong Sabun, and Bukit Agok in Jerudong. In the Tutong District, the sighting will take place at Bukit Ambog, while Bukit Lumut has been selected for the Belait District. The public has been advised to avoid approaching these sites during the moon sighting activities.





The result of the moon sighting, which marks the beginning of Syawal 1446, will be promptly announced on Radio Television Brunei following the completion of the sighting process.

