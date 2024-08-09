Senator Tulfo Proposes Harsher Penalties for Bomb Threat Hoaxes

CALOOCAN CITY — Senator Raffy Tulfo has introduced a legislative bill aimed at imposing severe penalties for spreading false information about bomb threats and other life-threatening materials. Senate Bill 2768, filed on Wednesday, seeks to update the outdated Presidential Decree No. 1727, commonly known as the Bomb Joke Law of 1980, to address modern security threats more effectively.

According to Philippines News Agency, the current legislation under Presidential Decree No. 1727 is deemed insufficient as it allows cases related to bomb threats to be dismissed in civilian courts due to jurisdictional issues favoring military tribunals. Tulfo, who chairs the Senate Committee on Public Services, highlighted the need for an updated legal framework that can be enforced effectively in civilian judicial systems.

The bill specifies stringent punishments for those found guilty of making false bomb threats, particularly targeting high-density or sensitive areas. The proposed penalties include a fine of up to PHP5,000,000, imprisonment for not more than six years, or both. This legislative move comes in response to recent statistics from the Philippine National Police, which recorded six fake bomb threats in train stations and 11 bomb joke incidents in airports between 2023 and 2024.

The introduction of Senate Bill 2768 is part of broader efforts to enhance public safety and ensure that legal measures are in place to deter malicious acts that threaten community security and disrupt public order.