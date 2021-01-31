Another smuggling case was successfully foiled by personnel of the Marine Police, Royal Brunei Police Force in an operation conducted at the waters of Pulau Keinggaran. In the operation, the police discovered a black coloured boat with no lights, loaded with a suspicious cargo of boxes. The police chased the boat which was found aground at Kampung Pengkalan Sibabau landing area. An inspection carried out found 1,800 cartons of cigarettes and over 1,600 cans and 60 bottles of alcoholic beverages of various brands. The seized items and the boat was brought to the Royal Customs and Excise Department’s for further action.

Source: Radio Television Brunei