Scholarship Applications Open for Brunei Government’s 2025 Academic Session



BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: Applications for the Sultanate of Brunei’s prestigious scholarship scheme for master’s degree and professional studies will commence on January 2, 2025. The scholarship program, aimed at supporting students wishing to study abroad, will accept applications until February 27, 2025.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the Department of Scholarship Management under the Ministry of Education has announced that application forms are available on the ministry’s official website, ‘moe.gov.bn’. Prospective applicants are required to submit a completed soft copy of the application via email to ‘applyscholarship@moe.gov.bn’. In addition, all necessary documents, including a hard copy of the application form, must be delivered to the Department of Scholarship Management by February 27, 2025.





For any inquiries, interested applicants can contact the Department of Scholarship Management at 238 0019 during regular office hours or reach out via email to ‘applyscholarship@moe.gov.bn’ or ‘scholarship@moe.gov.bn’. The scholarship program offers a significant opportunity for students to further their education internationally under the auspices of the Brunei government.

