San Jose de Buenavista to Host Special Voter Registration on June 12

SAN JOSE DE BUENAVISTA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced it will conduct a satellite voter registration event in Barangay Badiang, San Jose de Buenavista, the capital of Antique province, on June 12.

According to Philippines News Agency, the registration will take place at the village gym from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Services offered will include voter registration, applications for transfer, and corrections of entry. "We are inviting voters and those who will be 18 years old by May 12, 2025, to avail of the registration," Catilo stated, also encouraging deactivated voters to participate in this one-day event.

The Register Anywhere Program (RAP) will also be available, permitting voters from outside Antique to apply. However, this program is scheduled to end on July 31, as Comelec needs additional time to process the registration records and forward them to voters' home provinces. Catilo noted, "We had already conducted satellite registration in six barangays of San Jose de Buenavista."

Participants are required to bring government-issued identification cards or birth certificates to register.