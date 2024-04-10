Sagada Implements Water Conservation Measures Amid Prolonged Dry Spell

SAGADA, MOUNTAIN PROVINCE — In response to a persisting dry spell that threatens water supplies, residents of Sagada, a renowned tourist destination in northern Luzon, have adopted water conservation practices, including the reuse of water for various household needs. Mayor Felicito Dula emphasized the urgency of these measures in an interview on Wednesday, citing the noticeable reduction in water flow from the community's natural springs.

According to Philippines News Agency, the community has begun to reuse water from laundry for watering plants and flushing toilets, a practice aimed at mitigating the impact of diminishing water sources. Water in Sagada is primarily sourced from natural springs and distributed to homes through a network of pipes. The scarcity of water has become a significant concern for the town, known for its homestays and inns that cater to tourists seeking local accommodation experiences.

The mayor also noted that approximately 30% of local accommodation establishments have opted to temporarily suspend operations to conserve water and ensure availability for guests. This strategic closure allows them to replenish their water containment units without placing undue strain on the town's water supply. "About 30 percent of the establishments have been closing for a few days if they do not have guests so that they can fill up their tanks, ensuring water supply as soon as they accept guests," Dula explained, highlighting the pragmatic approach taken by these businesses to address the water crisis.

To cope with the shortage, some establishments and residences have resorted to purchasing water from delivery services, despite the high cost and the challenge of securing deliveries due to high demand. The cost of water, sourced from neighboring towns, has soared to PHP100 for a standard-sized drum, reflecting the logistical and economic pressures of the ongoing dry spell.

Looking towards sustainable solutions, Mayor Dula expressed his intention to collaborate with national government agencies on establishing large water containment facilities. These structures would capture and store rainwater during the wet season, providing a buffer against water scarcity in dry periods. Additionally, he has encouraged the installation of rain-harvesting systems in accommodations and private homes as a long-term conservation measure.

The situation in Sagada underscores the broader challenges of water management in the face of climate variability, prompting both immediate and strategic responses to ensure the sustainability of water resources for the community and its visitors.