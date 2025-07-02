Royal Brunei Police Force to Conduct Recruitment Exercise for New Royal Guard Personnel

Berakas: The Royal Brunei Police Force is set to commence the Exercise for the Recruitment of New Royal Guard Police Personnel Basic Course, Phase One 2025, beginning on 3rd July at 7 a.m.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the exercise will start from the arrival hall of Brunei International Airport and proceed through several key locations including the Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Highway, Tungku Highway, Muara Tutong Highway, and various roads such as Jalan Gadong and Jalan Pengiran Babu Raja. The training will also cover areas like the Royal Brunei Polo and Riding Club in Jerudong.

Authorities have advised the public, especially residents living nearby, to remain calm and avoid the training areas during the exercise.