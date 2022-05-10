Following the latest COVID-19 situation in Brunei Darussalam, the Ministry of Health through the Department of Health Services informed about the reinstatement of several services in health centres which will commence on Monday, 9th May, 2022. The reinstatement and return of operations of several services that were temporarily relocated previously are as follows:

Pengiran Anak Puteri Hajah Muta-Wakillah Hayatul Bolkiah Health Centre, Rimba; Muara Health Centre; Jubli Perak Sengkurong Health Centre; Pengkalan Batu Health Centre; Pengiran Anak Puteri Hajah Rashidah Sa'adatul Bolkiah Health Centre, Kampung Sungai Asam; Pekan Tutong Health Centre; Sungai Kelugos Health Centre; Lamunin Health Centre; Telisai Health Centre; Sungai Liang Health Centre; and Seria Health Centre. Among the services are primary health care services and dental services. The operating hours are Monday to Thursday and Saturday from 7:45 in the morning to 12:15 in the afternoon and 1:30 to 4:30 in the afternoon.

For Berakas Health Centre, among the services are; the Primary Health Care Services Division; Phlebotomy Services and Community Nutrition Services. Operating hours are Monday to Thursday and Saturday from 7:45 in the morning to 12:15 in the afternoon and 1:30 to 4:30 in the afternoon. Clinic services operate after working hours are from 6 to 9 in the evening while on Fridays, Sundays and Public Holidays are from 2 in the afternoon to 9 in the evening.

Meanwhile, the Maternal and Child Health Clinic Services for Berakas Health Centre is temporarily maintained at the Maternal and Child Health Clinic at Level 5, Block 2G, Ong Sum Ping Condominium, Jalan Ong Sum Ping. Operating hours are Monday to Thursday and Saturday except public holidays at 7:45 in the morning to 12:15 in the afternoon and 1:30 to 4:30 in the afternoon. In addition, the Primary Health Care Services at Belait Health Centre is still suspended until a later date.

For more information, call Talian Darussalam 123 or visit the website 'www.moh.gov.bn'.

Source: Radio Television Brunei