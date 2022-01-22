The Ministry of Education in collaboration with Datastream Digital Sdn Bhd, DST, Progresif Sendirian Berhad and Mach Telecommunications Systems Sendirian Berhad, MachTel are offering Short Messaging Service, SMS for the upcoming examination results for Brunei-Cambridge GCE ‘A’ Level October/November 2021.

Parents or guardians and students can register through mobile phones via SMS and will need to input the following text:

MOE space REG space [CENTRE CODE] space [CANDIDATE NUMBER] space [CANDIDATE I.C. NUMBER]

And send to 888 5555 for DST Subscribers and 38666 for Progresif Subscribers.

No charges will be applied for registration made through mobile phones. Subscriptions can be made starting on Saturday, 22nd January 2022. Examination results will only be sent to subscribers via SMS upon approval from the Department of Examinations, Ministry of Education to release the results. Subscribers will be charged 3 Dollars for each SMS result received.

Source: Radio Television Brunei