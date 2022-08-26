Price Control Act Violations

19 warning notices were issued by the Department of Economic Planning and Statistics, Ministry of Finance and Economy.

7 compounds were also issued for the offences of violating the Price Control Act, Chapter 142 during the period of July and August 2022. The compounds were issued on the companies involved is according to the frequency of the offense.

The vendors were advised to always comply with the Price Control Act and its regulations as well as practice the business etiquette including ensuring correct and clear display of price tags.

The public are encourage to download the 'PenggunaBijak' app to get access to the latest prices for certain basic goods or to make a complaint to JPES on any improper business practices.

Source: Radio Television Brunei