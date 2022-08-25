Meltwater and Twitter release report revealing how fashion is discussed on Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Meltwater, a global leader in media and social intelligence, has released The Fashion Industry’s New Era. This new report based on Twitter data highlights the key trends in the fashion industry that marketers and advertisers should care about in 2022 and beyond.

Released in partnership with Twitter, this report explores the conversation drivers around top-trending fashion topics on Twitter over the past year— including luxury fashion, meta fashion, handmade fashion, inclusive fashion and retro fashion— as well as ways that brands can stay ahead when it comes to responding to these conversations.

“To create innovative and impactful marketing strategies, you must have a comprehensive understanding of your target audience. The Fashion Industry’s New Era report, developed in partnership with Meltwater, taps into the global fashion conversation on Twitter to identify meaningful insights and emerging trends within the industry,” says Lauren Jenkins, Head of the Twitter Official Partner Program. “The insights shared within the report provide fashion marketers and advertisers with a solid foundation they can use to build out their future marketing strategies.”

Key trends

The fashion world embraces luxury like never before

The past year has seen fashion lovers shedding their work-from-home sweats for capital-L Looks meant for seeing and being seen. High-end fashion conversations are flourishing on Twitter, and have grown 16.7% between March 2021 and February 2022. With an average of 20,000 mentions per day, this category saw the largest increase in mentions compared to other verticals like athleisure, fast fashion, and street style.

The rise of meta fashion

Over the past year, conversations about meta fashion have increased more than 1,500% as the metaverse, VR, and AR have entered the wider cultural consciousness. Across 1 million conversations that reached more than 330 million Twitter users, meta fashion netizens focused on luxury and designer pieces like sneakers, particularly when involving well-known, high-end brands and celebrities.

The prevalence of diversity and inclusivity in the conversation

After widespread calls for more diversity in the fashion industry in 2020 and 2021, the conversation around inclusive fashion has grown 7% in the past 6 months — averaging 1,400 mentions a day. Our analysis found that about 77% of authors in this conversation are writers, editors, designers, creators, bloggers, and models. Together, they give voice to this customer base’s values: inclusivity and innovative style.

This data is based on the research presented in The Fashion Industry’s New Era report, which analyzes global Tweets from February 28, 2021 and March 1, 2022.

Using their industry-leading social listening and analytics solutions, Meltwater analyzed more than 310 million Tweets to understand the Twitter fashion community. To learn more about the current macrotrends and how to incorporate them in their marketing strategies, marketers and industry professionals can download the full report.

“The insights in The Fashion Industry’s New Era illustrate the value of social listening and analytics. Explore, Meltwater’s AI-powered social listening platform, sifts through billions of data points each day and enables brands, marketers, and boardrooms to enhance decision making whilst ensuring their marketing strategies remain both forward-thinking and customer-centric,” said Meltwater’s VP of Partnerships and Product Marketing Johnny Vance. “By leveraging this kind of market research, brands, teams, and organizations can improve their competitive positioning, ultimately enabling an agile marketing strategy addressing the real-time shifts in consumer behavior.”

The report was created by Meltwater as part of the Twitter Official Partner Program , which recognizes those companies that serve Twitter data and insights to their customers in sophisticated and impactful ways.

See the full report here.

