Preparation Ahead of Hari Raya Aidilfitri

2 days ago


Bandar Seri Begawan: Various preparations are underway ahead of Hari Raya Aidilfitri. This includes decorating the home with colourful decorative lights. Several commercial areas in the country were full with visitors who were looking to purchase decorations for their home.



According to Radio Television Brunei, by switching on the decorative lights, it will not only enliven the festive atmosphere, it is also a signal indicating that the house owner is prepared to accept visitors.

2 days ago

