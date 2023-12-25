Pope Francis Calls for Peace on Christmas Eve Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

Rome, Italy - Pope Francis, during the Christmas Eve mass at St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City, made a heartfelt appeal for peace in light of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Addressing approximately 6,500 attendees, he expressed that their hearts were with Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus Christ, amid the devastating effects of war.

According to Philippines News Agency, The Pope highlighted the rejection of the "Prince of Peace" by the logic of war and criticized the obsession with worldly success and consumerism. On Christmas Day, he is scheduled to lead the traditional "Urbi et Orbi" prayer, which translates to "To the City and To the World". The conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas has resulted in significant casualties and destruction. According to health authorities in Gaza, the Israeli strikes have killed at least 20,424 Palestinians, primarily women and children, and injured 54,036.

About 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack. The ongoing conflict has left the Gaza Strip devastated, with extensive damage to housing, displacement of nearly 2 million people, and shortages of essential supplies like food and clean water.