Brunei: The Brunei Darussalam Food Authority, BDFA, is a statutory body established on the 1st of January 2021 as the regulator and competent authority for food safety and quality in Brunei Darussalam to ensure that food products are always safe, clean and of good quality. According to Radio Television Brunei, starting the 1st of April 2026, with the opening of its new branch in Belait District, BDFA has taken over the tasks and responsibilities related to food safety from the Belait District Health Office to bring its services closer to the community and support its role in ensuring food safety for all. The services provided at the Kuala Belait branch include food hygiene and safety inspections, including food monitoring and sampling activities, providing advisory services on matters related to food safety, investigating food safety complaints and incidents, Food Handling courses, implementing initiatives to increase public awareness, including education and training campaigns, collaborating with relevant a gencies and stakeholders in the food industry to promote safe food practices. Food handlers, whether in business or at home, are advised to be more aware and always practise a responsible attitude towards food safety by taking five simple steps namely, maintain cleanliness, separate raw and cooked food, ensure food is fully cooked, store food at a safe and reasonable temperature and use clean and safe water and ingredients.