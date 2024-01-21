Photographer Turns Passion into Profit with Postcard Business

A local photographer in Brunei Darussalam has successfully transformed his hobby into a thriving business venture by creating and selling postcards. Awang Haji Mohamad Haranadi bin Haji Buntar, known as Nadi, has utilized his photography skills to produce two sets of postcards featuring prominent landmarks. According to Radio Television Brunei, each set of postcards showcases eight different photographs of either the Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque or the Sultan Haji Omar Ali Saifuddien Bridge. Priced at ten dollars per set, these postcards are available for purchase at The Story Shop located in Kiulap. Nadi expressed his hope that the postcards would garner positive responses from both locals and tourists, aiding in promoting Brunei Darussalam as a tourist destination.