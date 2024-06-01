Philippines Sets Firm Stance in West Philippine Sea, Marcos Warns of Consequences for Harms to Filipinos

QUEZON CITY — President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. recently outlined a clear stance that the Philippines will take action if any Filipino is harmed willfully in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), signaling a more assertive approach towards safeguarding national interests amid ongoing tensions in the region.

According to Philippines News Agency, Don McLain Gill of De La Salle University’s Department of International Studies, speaking at the Saturday News Forum, President Marcos's remarks represent a proactive shift in Philippine foreign policy. "It is clear now that Manila is proactive enough to set the red line as well. We are not reactive anymore. Obviously, this is done with consultation with the US, because it's an alliance," Gill explained.

During his address at the 21st International Institute for Strategic Studies Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, President Marcos specified that the deliberate killing of a Filipino serviceman or civilian in the WPS would be considered close to an "act of war." This statement was part of his response to inquiries about the circumstances under which the Philippines would invoke the Mutual Defense Treaty with the United States.

The president referenced previous incidents, such as the use of water cannons by Chinese vessels against Filipino ships near Ayungin Shoal and Scarborough Shoal, emphasizing that while these encounters had not yet resulted in fatalities, any loss of Filipino lives would be a significant threshold, a "red line" that would dramatically alter the response of the Philippines.

Prof. Renato Cruz De Castro, also from De La Salle University and specializing in East Asian studies, highlighted that Marcos’s policy speech effectively articulated Manila's security concerns while reassuring the Filipino public of the government's preparedness to address these challenges optimistically. He emphasized the strategic linking of maritime security to the nation’s economic well-being.

In his remarks, Gill also commended President Marcos for encouraging the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to address violations of international law actively. "It's very refreshing to see a Southeast Asian country creating that rallying cry not just for Southeast Asia but the rest of the middle powers and the less powerful states in the Indo-Pacific," he stated.

Adding a perspective from military experience, retired Philippine Navy rear admiral and Ateneo School of Government professor Rommel Jude Ong noted that Marcos was cautious not to alienate ASEAN members, avoiding direct references to China in his speech. This strategy was seen as an effort to maintain unity within ASEAN while still clearly presenting the Philippines' stance and policy objectives.

Ong remarked on the strategic nuances of the speech, saying, "He was targeting most of those in the audience in his speech and we can see that the way he laid down his platform was substantive."