Philippines Seizes P25 Million in Illegal Vapes in Major Enforcement Drive

MANILA — The Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has seized over PHP 25 million worth of illegal vape products in the first five months of 2024, surpassing its total seizures for the entire previous year. The intensified enforcement marks a significant step up in the government's efforts to clamp down on unregulated vape sales.

According to Philippines News Agency, the increase in seizures is a result of enhanced enforcement of the Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act, known as the Vape Law (Republic Act 11900). Pascual noted that the majority of the confiscated products violated regulations against marketing vapes with youth-appealing packaging, such as cartoon characters or flavor descriptors. "Nearly halfway through the year, the significant rise in confiscated illegal vapes demonstrates our unwavering commitment to safeguard Filipino consumers, especially our youth," said Pascual.

The report detailed significant seizures, including 2,428 units of RELX vapes and 158 units of Waka by RELX, among others. Additionally, in April, a joint operation with the Philippine National Police confiscated PHP 24.8 million worth of illegal vapes from a shop located dangerously close to an elementary school in Parañaque City, a clear breach of the law's stipulation against selling vapes within 100 meters of areas frequented by minors.

The DTI has also intensified its regulatory measures by forming Task Force Kalasag to target uncertified consumer products. "With the launch of Task Force Kalasag this year, we are intensifying consumer protection efforts nationwide. This crackdown on violations of the Vape Law and fair-trade laws and regulations assures the public of the DTI's commitment to a safe and fair marketplace," Pascual added.

Since the Vape Law's implementation in 2022, the DTI has seized a total of 67,010 vape units, valuing PHP 31,328,027. The department continues to urge the public to report any illegal vape activities through its official channels.