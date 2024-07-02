Brunei News Gazette

Philippines Secures Two Silver Medals at Asia-Oceania Sambo Championships

Jun 30, 2024

MACAU — The Philippines achieved two silver medals in the Asia-Oceania Sambo Championships, held at the Forum de Macau Stadium this past Sunday, showcasing strong performances despite tough competition.

According to Philippines News Agency, Sydney Sy-Tancontian from Davao City, a two-time Asian champion, was bested by Feruza Khurozova of Uzbekistan in the women's +80kg final, with a score of 6-1. Earlier, Sy-Tancontian had defeated Sabina Agajanova of Turkmenistan 8-1 to reach the final, where Khurozova had previously stunned the world No. 1, Arailyn Abenova of Kazakhstan, in a close 2-1 semifinal.

Aislinn Agnes Yap, another notable Philippine athlete and the Paris Open champion, narrowly lost to Madina Yerzhan of Kazakhstan 1-2 in the women's -80kg final, improving on her previous third-place finish in Astana, Kazakhstan. The event also saw Sy-Tancontian recognized for her role as Athletes Commission chairperson of the International Sambo Federation (FIAS).

Paolo Tancontian, president of the Pilipinas Sambo Federation Inc., reflected on the performance, noting the improvements made since last year and emphasizing the potential for further development in their athletes' skills. "Asia is considered a world-class level and it's strong," he stated, expressing optimism about the future of Philippine athletes in the sport.

The competition was fierce with other team members, including Chino Sy-Tancontian, Janry Pamor, and Aumaegel Princess Cortez, missing out on podium finishes. The Federation's outlook remains positive, with plans to participate in the upcoming 2025 World Games in Chengdu, China, where several athletes are expected to compete for qualification.

