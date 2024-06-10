Philippines Marks 126th Independence Day with Nationwide Celebrations

MANILA — The National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) has called on the public to engage in a series of nationwide activities planned for the 126th anniversary of the country’s Independence Day, reflecting a deep celebration of history, future, and freedom under the theme 'Kalayaan, Kinabukasan, Kasaysayan'.

According to Philippines News Agency, NHCP History Researcher II, during the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon briefing on PTV4, the central event is scheduled for June 12, featuring a ceremonial flag-raising and a grand parade starting at 5 p.m. from the Cultural Center of the Philippines grounds to Roxas Boulevard, ending across the Quirino Grandstand at Burnham Green. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has extended an invitation to the public to witness these events, which will showcase 22 floats representing historical figures and revolutionary towns.

In addition to the Manila events, simultaneous flag-raising ceremonies will take place in key historical sites across the Philippines, including Cavite, Malolos, San Juan City, Caloocan, and Angeles City, as well as at various NHCP museums. Luneta Park has already seen the opening of 132 booths providing access to a multitude of government services, with offerings ranging from the Kadiwa ng Pangulo initiative to medical and dental services.

The festivities began earlier with Musikalayaan on June 4, featuring performances by local musicians and the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and will continue until June 12. Activities planned for the extended weekend from June 10 to 12 at Rizal Park include obstacle sports competitions, culinary contests, and a variety of cultural displays and performances. Notable events include a concert by National Artist for Dance Alice Reyes and film showings of notable historical movies.

These events are part of a festival-like celebration prepared by 41 government and non-government organizations aimed at providing a comprehensive experience from dawn to dusk, including competitions, exhibitions, games, and more.